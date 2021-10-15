In Thursday’s (Oct. 14) edition of The Daily Independent, we read about the “Good News” book store, and Mrs. Loretta Carpenter, owner and operator.
Her lifelong experiences certainly proved she was used by God not only in the community but overseas as well.
As a neighbor for almost 40 years, it is a privilege to live close to her and I’ve considered myself lucky.
I will be relocating soon to be with family and grandchildren, but I will always remember her “words of wisdom.” In a time when our nation is experiencing so much unrest, the “Good News” book store was a “beacon of light” for all to share with one another; and that was always “good news!”
Kathleen Chamis
Ashland