I enjoyed reading the recent article in The Daily Independent which discussed how our Boyd Fiscal Court is helping the Westwood Boys and Girls Club.
The club has been a vital part of helping young Westwood/Fairview boys and girls since I can remember as a young child growing up in Boyd County in the 1960s. The club apparently has a capable, stable board of volunteers.
But due to no fault of the board, funds are short and the building needs repairs. Thanks again to our Fiscal Court members for stepping up and doing what local government is supposed to do — helping the local community when/where they can.
Paul Amburgey
Ashland