The fall edition of the Ashland Living magazine was excellent. From the beautiful photography, tantalizing recipes fit for a king and inspirational stories from local residents, we learned so much.
Our own mayor, Matt Perkins, a “world traveler,” brought adventure and excitement into our homes by telling us about his latest trip.
While most resident cannot travel the world, it was good to be reminded that people around the globe share the same life challenges.
Looking forward to the winter edition of Ashland Living!
Kathy Chamis
Ashland