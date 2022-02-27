I would like to comment on a fine article in the Feb. 12 paper by a Mr. Matt Jones, “It’s gone and It’s not coming back.”
It was truthful reading for most of the citizens in our area, which they have known for a long time. When the writer stated that he had moved here from another state, I knew someone would write and imply he was not one of us. Sure enough, it happened on Feb. 18, and a letter writer used two words in his writing that do not seem to hold true with Mr. Jones’s writing and the writer himself:
• Ludicrous (adj.): foolish, unreasonable, ridiculous, laughably absurd.
I did not read anything that was laughable or absurd in Mr. Jones’s writing.
The other word that was used was …
• Repugnant (adj.): contradictory, inconsistent, opposed, distasteful, offensive, odor, and disagreeable.
Again, I did not read any of these words in Mr. Jones’s writings. I thought and believe that what the Feb. 12 article was about the happenings in our area in that week.
Maybe the demolition of Amanda blast furnace left the letter writer so gutpunched that he had trouble recalling what he had read. Then he goes on to sing the praises of one Rocky Adkins. What has Mr. Adkins ever done for northeastern Kentucky, except run for offices and beg money, making promises that never come to pass?
Now the writer does state that if he ever needs something done for him or others, not the whole citizenry, they go to Frankfort to Mr. Adkins. We have a fine Governor and every Governor needs a wind-jammer. Mr. Adkins does a good job at that. The citizenry who listened to Adkins’s speech knew he was wind-jamming. Because things are gone and not coming back. One should be in the crowd as they walk away laughing about how out of touch he is. We all do love the sound of trains and riverboats.
Margaret Cook
Ashland