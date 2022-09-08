Our country is headed in a very disturbing direction. We the people are so divided and mostly along political views. We are not the United States of America any more, we are the Divided States of America — and the media and the Democrats are destroying us.
I just read a letter to the editor titled, "Trump’s actions are criminal." This was so disturbing to me.
The United States has laws to protect all individuals and one of them is that everyone is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law — not judged in the public arena, which is how Trump has been treated for nearly seven years. The fake media has branded him guilty and there are so many people that have bought into it.
The Left is so eager to find a way to exclude Trump from running for President because he is a patriot and the Left is scared to death of patriots. The Left is trying to turn us into a socialist country and any patriot would present problems for them. The Left is all about power and control, and if we do not stop it now we will not be the United States of America, but we will all be equal under a socialist government.
If the Republicans do not take back the House and the Senate in the midterms, we will lose this country — probably forever.
Why do you suppose all these policies are being put into place by the Democrats? The No. 1 responsibility of the President is to protect America and her people, and Biden and his administration are not coming close to it.
Biden has worked against the best interest of this country at every turn. Biden and his handlers are not working for the people; they are working for themselves.
Galen Vallance
Ashland