I hear and read that Joe Biden wants to make public corporations pay their “fair share” by raising corporate income tax rates. Surely everyone that reads your paper knows that corporations don’t pay taxes; their customers pay their taxes. President Trump lowered corporate tax rates from 39% to 21% and that helped generate the largest economic growth in USA history.
Pay less in taxes and you can lower your prices or raise your employees’ salaries. So remember, when Biden says he is going to raise corporate taxes he is saying he is going to increase the price you pay for your goods — his raise will cost you money.
You published a similar misleading letter to the editor in the Oct. 30 edition from Tom Ridge. He claims that raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour helps all workers and “increases their purchasing power.” Has he not heard what happened in Seattle when the minimum wage was raised? Hundreds of workers were laid off as employers could not afford to pay all that extra money.
Raising the wages does not raise the sales of the company. Readers can go online with Google and eventually find the result of a $15 minimum wage as explained by the Heritage Foundation. There you will find and article titled “A $15 minimum wage: Bad news for low income workers.”
Going Democrat will cost you money.
William B. Secrest
Argentum