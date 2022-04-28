After reading an editorial printed in this newspaper coming from The Los Angeles Times, I thought another point of view is necessary because the Bible speaks of false prophets in the end times.
In Genesis 1, the Bible says God made the heaven and the earth. The earth then is God’s creation and He is in charge of it, therefore controls weather patterns, whether hot or cold. Fossil fuels were created by God to be used at our discretion.
The use of fossil fuels will not make this planet uninhabitable. What will make this planet uninhabitable is when God will destroy this planet by fire, because of sin (2 Peter 3:7). In Revelation 21, the Bible says God will make a new heaven and earth.
Don’t fear what man can do to you, but fear the one who has power over our body and our eternal soul.
We have a serious choice to make to trust in the one who created us or the ones who would destroy the sovereignty of this country.
Gordon Burgess
Ashland