My fellow Kentuckians, on Nov. 3, we will once again vote for United States Senator. For last six senate election cycles, we have sent Mitch McConnell to Washington to represent Kentucky and its citizens.
Folks, that is 36 years for those of us keeping score; now, in that 36 years, this is what Mitch has done for his beloved state of Kentucky: we rank 39th in economy and 46th in poverty, and the median income for Kentuckians is a meager $26,779. Folks, that's barely enough to sustain one adult much less a family. Kentucky ranks 38th in education. Without a quality education, Kentucky workers can't compete in the global economy.
I understand that Kentucky will probably vote overwhelmingly for Trump this election, but, folks, we don’t have to keep making the same mistake over and over again. It’s time we retire Mitch McConnell and send a fresh new face with fresh new ideals for all of Kentucky so, please, on Nov. 3, vote for Amy McGrath for United States Senator for Kentucky.
Jeffrey Hall
Greenup
Trusting in Trump
Guess I’m the only one that has a theory on how the virus got started.
What about all those missiles that Kim Jong-Un was putting in the air, and telling Trump he was sending him a Christmas gift.
The missiles were going toward China and other countries, and it wasn’t long until this virus started.
Since this president lies about everything, why wouldn’t he lie about this? At first, he blamed it on the Democrats and said it was a hoax and told the people to ignore it and it would go away.
Then he blamed it on China. But he could have stopped the travel from other countries; he chose not to do it.
Now, 200,000 have died and his excuse is he didn’t want to cause a panic so he downplayed on how bad this virus is.
People go to all these hate rallies and, like Trump, they don’t want to wear a mask. He puts the blame on everyone else but himself. I can’t believe that a lot of people like hearing from a man who lies and cheats and makes fun of disabled people, and makes remarks about our veterans.
Is this how you feel about our country too? If you put Trump and Mitch (McConnell) back in, don’t be surprised when they take your social security. They already took away a lot of people’s health insurance. But guess the rich people don’t have to worry about any of this.
Gaile Owens
Ashland