Today, we’ll be celebrating the 128th American Labor Day — a holiday now celebrated by spending time with our friends and family, taking trips, having get-togethers and reminiscing on the fun of the past summer.
Labor Day was first signed into law on June 28, 1894, by President Grover Cleveland as a federal holiday in the United States that celebrates and recognizes the achievements of American workers. It is observed on the first Monday in September.
The roots of Labor Day date back to the decades following the Civil War when workers took part in strikes and rallies to demand shorter workdays and better working conditions.
This Labor Day, I give thanks to the labor unions in our area and around the country. Labor unions — such as United Food & Commercial Workers, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and the Boyd County Education Association, among others — are the backbone of all rights in the workplace.
This day, let us show our thanks and gratitude to the American worker. Happy Labor Day.
DJ Rymer
Ashland