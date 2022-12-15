Mitch McConnell — Senator from Kentucky for almost 40 years — is perhaps the most powerful politician in Washington. Even though I am a conservative Democrat he has been my choice of Senator more than once.
McConnell has always been able to reach across the aisle for a compromise to get things done in the Senate. During the last few years I have not been a fan of Sen. McConnell.
At times I have vehemently disagreed with him, especially his appointment of conservative judges and his failure to vote for the last impeachment. Although I find many of Sen. McConnell's actions somewhat deplorable he must be congratulated for going against the more radical politicians in Washington. He is usually the voice of reason when radicals try to upset our great Democratic system of government.
As of late, he has demonized those who would espouse to do away with our Constitution proving that he is indeed a true American who values our great way of life and the ability to vote our conscience.
Dewey Greear
Ashland