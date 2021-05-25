The guest editorial from The Commonwealth Journal in The Daily Independent on May 21 calls for an end to supplemental unemployment benefits because wait times at restaurants are too long.
The author’s fundamental argument is that anyone with a “basic understanding of economics” knows the problem is expanded unemployment benefits. I don’t believe the author’s basic understanding extends beyond chapter 1 of an economics textbook. In subsequent chapters one learns to look at the data and consider alternative explanations.
Given human nature, it’s likely that a few people will choose not to work due to expanded benefits. What does the data show?
By far, hospitality has the largest worker shortage of any industry. Smaller to no shortages exist in other industries. Hospitality also has the most rapid employment increase with people going back to these jobs faster than in any other industry, just not as fast as employers would like.
What are some alternative explanations? Some hospitality workers are moving to other industries like construction and warehousing because the pay is better and/or the jobs are more stable as well as safer during a pandemic.
Some workers have health issues which make a public facing job more of a health risk as long as COVID is still a problem.
Some parents continue to have child care and/or school issues. And over the past year, some families realized that they could survive without a second income.
There are many explanations for the shortage of hospitality workers beyond a simplistic bromide. Canceling benefits to an entire group to prevent a few slackers from receiving temporary benefits isn’t good policy. Without data, it is simply a mean-spirited proposal that targets the lowest paid and economically most vulnerable among us. Society can wait a little longer and pay a little more for a meal.
Tim Hosto
Quemado, New Mexico