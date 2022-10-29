Kentucky’s general Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. On Thursday, Nov. 3, in-person absentee voting will begin and will be conducted in the county clerk’s office or other place designated by the county board of elections (check with your county clerk for location details). Early voting can be done from Nov. 3-5.
This general election, Kentuckians will be selecting a United States Senator, United States House of Representatives, members of the Kentucky General Assembly and various local officials.
Members of Boyd County Farm Bureau hope every voter will make their voices heard by casting informed votes for our government leaders.
As Kentuckians, it is our responsibility to know where each candidate stands on the issues that affect us every day. In addition, as Boyd Countians, it is our responsibility to let the candidates know what issues are important to our community.
A number of key issues are expected to be considered by our legislative leaders at all levels of government. Therefore, it is critically important we have elected officials in office who understand the importance of agriculture and the concerns confronting rural Kentuckians. Participating in the voting process is as important now as it has ever been.
Your involvement will make a difference in the process.
Boyd County Farm Bureau urges you to make an impact by voting in the November General Election.
H. Duff Holbrook
Boyd Co. Farm Bureau
Board of Directors President