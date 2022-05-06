Ashland, KY (41101)

Today

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low around 55F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low around 55F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.