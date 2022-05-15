I recently had to go to MyChart at KDMC. While searching for the right page, I read my medical history. Well, I discover I was assigned at birth a female and my legal sex is female. I have children, so I have female parts, which is nice since I was assigned a female. What would have happened if they put male instead of female?
This is what a few states (California, Oregon, Washington and New Jersey) are doing on birth certificates — well, not really. What they are doing is leaving that blank so the child when a few years older can decide what they want to be.
Well, I am female because God chose me to be.
I also looked up MyChart at my doctor. My sex is unknown. When I see him this month I will tell him I am female and I intend to stay this way.
Just out of curiosity look up your medical charts and see if you were assigned a gender.
Barbara Day
Catlettsburg