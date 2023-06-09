In the Friday, June 9, edition of The Daily Independent, we see the Eastern Kentucky Harmonic Order singers at the Ashland City Commission meeting.
In the dedication of the new playground at Dawson Park, the ribbon was cut and commissioner Amanda Clark was seen testing her skills on some of the equipment along with commissioner Marty Gute swinging on a swing. What a fun day!
And, many readers become nostalgic for the “good old” days on our playgrounds growing up. Thanks for taking us down memory lane. Good pics!
Kathy Chamis
Ashland