Shoppers line the grocery aisles with calculators in hand trying to find the best deals. I am no exception. Price hikes during this pandemic have forced many buyers to think twice before buying. And, experts predict prices will get higher before they stabilize once again. The sooner the better!
I spoke with Mr. Bob Bailey, manager of Ashland’s Food Fair regarding comparative prices from 1975 until today, 2020. According to a southern Ohio newspaper printed in 1975, a gallon of milk cost $1.19; today it’s $3.79. A loaf of bread cost 10 cents; today $2.89; and a six-pack of 16-ounce Cola cost 79 cents; today four six-packs cost $10.
Obviously prices have gone up, but people still need to eat. Some do not. Some are having difficulty putting food on the table for their families. In the 1960s, prices were even lower. My diet growing up was mainly a Mediterranean one. My mother baked her own bread and my soft drink could consist of cherry preserves mixed with an 8-ounce glass of wate . Milk was store-bought. We did not live on a farm with cows.
While prices will continue to go up until we recover from this horrible nightmare, the lessons I learned as a child on frugality certainly come in handy in this “count your pennies” time. We can’t turn the clocks back, but many of us will be surprised when we realize all our “essential” grocery items were really not “essential.” It’s called “smart shopping” and “think before you buy.” Until then, I’ll continue to use my calculator!
Kathleen Chamis
Ashland
Use caution in
going to school
Schools will be soon back in session.
And I wonder if parents would send their children out to play at home if there was just a 1% chance that a killer may be lurking there?
Yet you hear parents repeating that this is a political illness and will be over as soon as the election ends.
How can rational parents believe this?
Children are not immune to this disease; as matter of fact, there have been deaths.
We still don’t know the long-term effects on children.
Teachers are certainly not immune, and may be risking their lives to teach.
When soldiers go off to war they know they are risking their lives, but teachers and children, as well as school workers, should not be asked to battle an invisible killer whom no expert medical professional understands.
Many children are being raised by grandparents, who are in grave danger.
I ask parents to think long and hard about sending their children into the lions’ den to battle this killer on their own.
Gladys Gilbert
Olive Hill