The Friends of the Highlands Museum Christmas Tour of Homes 2021 was a huge success. Thank you to all who contributed time and talent.
Thank you to the homeowners who graciously opened their homes and created masterpieces to inspire all who toured.
We couldn’t have done it without all those who volunteered to be tour guides and day chairs at each home.
Miranda Robertson was the winner of the $300 door prize.
Thank you to our community that supported the tour. We’d also like to thank Bridges Christian Church, who provided snacks and a place to wait for the shuttles provided by the Ashland Bus System.
Sharon McDonald
Ashland
Ideal time
to play ball
The Major League baseball lockout could last a while. No deal yet.
And, as always money is the issue. How about the fans? Many of us Reds fans are counting the days to when we can see a game, but no agreement was on the table yet as of Tuesday afternoon. That’s too bad. With all the turmoil in the world, there is nothing quite like watching baseball to lift the American spirit.
In my view, I hope the lockout will not last long because if we ever needed to “play ball” it’s now!
Kathleen Chamis
Ashland