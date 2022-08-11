In the Aug. 5 edition of The Daily Independent we were treated to an inspiring article on Mr. Vincenzo Fressola's trip to Italy with his wife, daughter and six classmates.
Every year, my sons and their families go to Greece to be reminded of their roots as well because sometimes we can get lost in Appalachian culture — very rich itself — without realizing the need to connect with our our roots.
The article was so informative, emphasizing that education in Italy is first and foremost. His rotary connections during his trip, as an assistant district governor, reminds us of how much we are connected to each other throughout the world. It really is a small world after all.
I was always impressed when Mr. Fressola would bring his young children for violin lessons to my home only to be greeted in the Greek language.
He was very fluent in Greek and pronounced words better than I could. By far, he has the best of both worlds by going back to his roots and then sharing his travels with us. We are all better for it. Thank you, for Mr. Fressola.
Kathleen Chamis
Ashland