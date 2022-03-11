(Editor’s note: This letter refers to the question-and-answer article featuring Dr. Robin McCutcheon regarding inflation)
Apparently, Lee Ward is just fine with presenting one side of an issue of concern and calling it “news.”
Unlike Dr. McCutcheon, I only have a Bachelor’s degree in economics. But I know there are many causes of inflation. So does she. (Remember supply and demand?).
Even most monetarists have moved beyond the anti-Keynesian crusader, Milton Friedman. They need only look at the expansionist policies that pulled us back from the 2008 brink of collapse, to see that it is quite possible to spend without high inflation OR unemployment. And Friedman’s theories were actually about a set of relationships between the money supply and the deficit. McCutcheon doesn’t mention the $3 trillion tax cut of 2015. Inconvenient that government spends money on so much more than “welfare programs.”
And here’s the “best” part: “It was the government coercing businesses to shut down and forcing people to stay home … and the excuse they used was ‘it’s a pandemic of COVID.’”
“The excuse?!” Really? Ask the hundreds of thousands of heroic and exhausted health care workers if COVID is an “excuse.” Ask the million or so Americans who’ve died if this was some government “excuse.” (Oops, guess you’ll have to ask their friends or relatives).
Now that we have the clarity, though, of understanding COVID is an excuse, not a disease, we are all free to move about and look for more and better ways to blame others for our problems.
If helping my fellow man just a little really was the sole reason for $3.50/gallon gas, I’d gladly pay it for a while. But it’s not.
Thank you, Ms. Ward, for squirting a little lighter fluid on the forest fire, and for giving the average Tri-State citizen another reason to blame inflation on “free money.”
Philip Litteral
Argillite