Several people have recently written letters to you to “set the record straight.” I will actually set it straight for once.
I am a permanent resident of Kentucky and Boyd County. I speak proudly about Boyd County and its residents. I was a 30-year educator, serving 20 of those years as a superintendent of schools, and finished by career as Judge-Executive of Boyd County.
I have worked with thousands of employees in my career but none who were as uncooperative as the past county clerk. She recently left office (retired) during a pandemic, abandoning the office staff and the voters who put her in office; but is now running a campaign to put a family member as the new county clerk to keep nepotism alive in the clerk’s office.
The previous clerk hired an immediate family member to the clerk’s office who is paid much higher than any other employee, who in return is running for county clerk.
This is why the fiscal court moved to eliminate nepotism in county government in the last year of my service in 2018.
There was zero cooperation from previous clerk when the fiscal court needed to speak with her, and not only was there no cooperation with the fiscal court but a lack of cooperation with the PVA’s office.
I had spoken to the commissioners numerous times about moving to fee pooling rather than the fee office that was present under the terms of the previous clerk’s service. I am thankful that Judge-Executive Eric Chaney and the majority of commissioners decided to make a positive move to fee pooling. This was a strong move forward to equally treating all departments of county government who are under the fiscal court based on state law.
I hope the voters will look at the big picture and vote for positive change and for someone with real experience and leadership skills, and not someone who was trained under these conditions.
This type of experience is not priceless.
Dr. Steve Towler
Previous Judge-Executive
Ashland
Attack on Trump relentless
Smear Trump, that’s all people want to do, and I still don’t understand.
We all now know that Trump didn’t have a thing to do with Russia back in 2016.
For almost four years, all of these organizations — the media and The Daily Independent, New York Times, The Washington Post and the list goes on forever — have tried to bring our President down. Why? Please tell me why this is happening. There seems to be no end.
Mr. Trump has done more for this country than any President. I know a lot of you Democrats are really going to start all kinds of things claiming Trump has done this and that. Why don’t you people talk about what Joe Biden has done about getting his son a job for China and his son is getting rich, because none of the people will say a word.
The organizations at the top of this letter are all biased. You want to help? Then get someone to get in touch with Trump about Armco, C&O — it’s not impossible. I could keep going on for days, but I don’t think it would help.
But I still say this: If Biden gets elected, pack your clothes because everything that Trump has done, the Democrats will put back. You better wake up and smell the coffee. And I will say also, that Ashland will be a ghost town, if you all like to eat pizzas and go to restaurants, then Ashland is for you. But myself, I want to see Armco come back. There was a great work force. What’s next to go?
William Nickell
Ashland