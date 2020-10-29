During my 39 years of county service, I steered away from drafting letters to the editor, for various reasons, mainly because the letters are a person’s personal views that do not necessarily conform with the laws or regulations in operating a public office, but are entitled to be written and published. I will correct the past few letters regarding the county clerk’s office and fee pooling.
Fee pooling came about during the administration of county Judge-Executive Bud Stevens by the Kentucky County Judges Association. The county judges are a large lobbying group in the state that worked through KACO (Kentucky Association of Counties) to initiate the fee-pooling concept particularly for the small counties with little revenue to assist the county clerks to be able to operate and pay their employees.
Judge Stevens came into my office and asked, “Would you want to fee pool with the fiscal court?” My response: I want to remain accountable to the voters and residents of Boyd County who have entrusted their faith in me to handle the county clerk’s office.
Next was the four-year Steve Towler administration. Towler came to my office to ask what I thought about fee pooling. Once again, I had the same answer.
Fortunately, then-commissioners Greear and Jackson agreed that the public elects you to take care of your own office. I was not uncooperative nor is there a law regulating fee pooling. Fee pooling came about from a very old attorney general’s opinion. Personally, I feel Towler would have better served the residents had he taken care of fiscal court issues such as roads and the unfinished animal shelter that sits on Bob McCullough Drive in unusable condition instead of trying to control the county clerk’s office.
Next came Judge-Executive Eric Chaney, commissioners (Keith) Watts and (Randy) Stapleton, who voted to approve an ordinance initiating fee pooling. This is an action of control. I simply chose not to fee-pool and try to operate the clerk’s office under the whim of three people who knew little about county government, the fiscal court or the daily operations of the Boyd County Clerk’s Office.
As a footnote, Kentucky does not have a county the size of Boyd County that fee-pools.
Debbie Jones-Castle
Former Boyd County Clerk
Vote yes for Marsy’s Law
On Oct. 13, our region marked a significant milestone as we convened for the first official meeting of the new northeastern Kentucky survivors council. The mission of this council is to support and empower victims of crime as they seek justice, hope and healing.
On Nov. 3, voters statewide have a critical opportunity to take a landmark step in ensuring that victims in all 120 counties have constitutionally guaranteed rights — by passing Amendment 1 (Marsy’s Law for Kentucky).
Kentucky is currently one of only 15 states that do not protect victims’ rights in its constitution. Accused and convicted individuals have numerous rights codified in our state constitution, but crime victims have none.
Marsy’s Law will assure that crime victims have the right to be informed, be present and be heard in key proceedings within the judicial process — and that they are afforded a meaningful voice.
You can view the full list of rights protected under Marsy’s Law for Kentucky, preview full ballot language and see the broad coalition of organizations statewide that are supporting Amendment 1 at victimsrightsky.com.
Whether you are absentee voting, voting in person early or voting in person on Election Day, please be sure to flip your ballot to vote yes on Constitutional Amendment 1. Let’s take decisive action to ensure that thousands of Kentucky crime victims are finally provided the rights and respect they deserve.
Ann Bauers and Brandon Ison
Grayson and Sandy Hook
McConnell hurts all Americans
I grew up on a small farm in Greenup County. I had to move away for college and work, but I am extremely proud of my home state: the family farm my brother runs, Kentucky’s people, and most of all, the values I learned growing up there.
But then there’s Mitch McConnell, an embarrassment to you and to me.
His actions not only hurt Kentucky, but everyone in America. And since I can’t vote there, and — unlike many of Mitch’s donors — can’t donate a million dollars to support Amy McGrath’s campaign, I thought at least I could plead with current friends and former neighbors to remove this dinosaur from American politics.
He’s a walking example of why the Senate needs term limits, which Amy supports and he doesn’t.
His actions are the opposite of the values I learned in 4-H and on the farm.
I’m horrified by his refusal to investigate Russian meddling in our elections.
It angers me that needed bills — such as those to extend unemployment in the pandemic, secure our elections and extend care to people with pre-existing medical conditions, die on his desk without discussion.
He hurts Kentucky, and he hurts all Americans.
I don’t know Amy personally, but I have a close friend who is Amy’s close friend, who assures me that Amy is exactly what she appears to be — a true patriot, who put her life at risk to be one of the first female marine jet fighters. She’s running for office not to get rich, but to continue her public service; she’s a mother, who cares about the future of families.
McGrath is someone who supports term limits, who will actually help “drain the swamp” in which Moscow Mitch is the most reptile.
For Kentucky and for all of America, I beg you to vote.
Helen Hicks Baker
Frankford, West Virginia
Going Democrat could
raise minimum wage
What would raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour mean to you and your family? Your will never receive it from your employer, but there is a simple, easy way to earn $15 per hour that you totally control: your vote.
Two people are stopping you from earning $15 per hour. Instead of using his powerful position as Senate Majority Leader to benefit you, Mitch McConnell refuses to allow a vote on the bill passed by the House in July 2019 to raise the minimum wage. Donald Trump has promised to veto the bill.
A vote for Amy McGrath and Joe Biden will raise your wage to $15 per hour. A vote for McConnell and Trump will deny you that raise. McConnell and Trump have declared war against the working class! To maximize the power of your vote, talk to your co-workers and everyone that you know. With 42.4% of the workforce earning less than $15 per hour, odds are they could also benefit from a raise. Raising the minimum wage will also put pressure to increase the pay of all workers receiving hourly wages and their purchasing power.
Tom Ridge
Louisville