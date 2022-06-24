The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of the constitutional right of citizens to carry firearms outside the home. The emphasis needs to be on what people do with firearms and not so much on the firearms themselves.
There are places where firearms are not allowed such as government buildings, schools, etc. But, if you are going to deny the right to introduce a firearm, then that facility has a responsibility to protect people while there from those that don’t follow rules or laws.
In some cases this may be a metal detector at entrances. In other places without metal detectors, that don’t allow weapons, they should have armed security to protect people. Hospitals and schools are two examples.
Some people will lock their firearms in their vehicles when entering places where firearms are restricted. That person is still at risk from the car to the entrance of that facility especially at night. I would propose facilities have a secure area away from the public at entrances where armed individuals may place their weapon in a lock box.
We need more voluntary programs to train individuals on the proper use of firearms and taught the civil and criminal liability for the improper use of that firearm.
People need the right to protect themselves because the police can’t be everywhere. The other day I read where a couple were hiking on a trail when they were assaulted by a man with a gun.
All these mass shooters are not mental cases. Some are evil contributed to improper raising and home life. If you don’t respect your parents, teachers or police officers, you are not likely to obey the rules anyway.
Doug Spillman
Flatwoods