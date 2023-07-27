There is a petition for a local option election in Flatwoods. I urge all my fellow citizens to vote no on alcohol in Flatwoods.
I appeared before the Flatwoods City Council on Tuesday, July 18, to voice my opposition to alcohol and solicit support from city leaders to publicly take a stand with me. The benefit to any community in taxes and jobs is far outweighed by the cost of alcohol. Alcohol adversely affects others than those who drink.
Alcohol is available at a liquor store on Diederich Boulevard. Flatwoods residents can purchase it there and take it home to drink. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), a government agency website, excessive alcohol use costs the United States $249 billion each year. The majority of that amount is in lost productivity; the remainder is health care costs, law enforcement and criminal justice and motor vehicle crashes.
The website chart breaks down the costs for each state. In Kentucky, the cost per year is $736 per person for a total cost of $3,194,500,000. Each drink consumed in Kentucky costs someone other than the drinker $2.36.
The CDC says that one in six U.S. adults is a binge drinker which is defined as five or more drinks on one occasion for men and four for women.
In the last 10 to 15 years, I can remember two occasions in Ashland where a drunk driver left a restaurant that sold alcohol and killed another motorist. One man was killed on a motorcycle near Rose Hill church. Another was an elderly gentlemen killed on U.S. 23 in Russell.
Once voted in our community, it will never be the same.
Doug Spillman
Flatwoods