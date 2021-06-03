Rep. Joseph Fischer, R-Fort Thomas, pre-filed House Bill 60 for the upcoming legislative session. It is a wolf in sheep’s clothing! It begins with well-meaning ideas that teachers cannot teach that one race or sex is inherently superior to another, or that moral character is determined by race or sex.
Then, Rep. Fischer slips into the bill that teachers cannot teach that Kentucky “is fundamentally or irredeemably racist or sexist.”
In addition, the teacher cannot teach anything promoting “division between, or resentment of, a race, sex, religion, creed, non-violent political affiliations, social class or class of people.”
Even worse, the Attorney General decides whether the proposed statute has been violated, not a judge, and can order the Department of Education to fine the school district $5,000 per day crippling already cash-strapped districts and cost the teacher his/her job. One disgruntled parent can initiate the illegal process by the Attorney General.
As an example, a teacher cannot teach about the Tulsa race massacre because it could promote resentment or division between the races, or have their students read the book “Robert E. Lee and Me” by Ty Seidule. Ty Seidule is a retired Army brigadier general and former professor of history at West Point. His book advances the idea that preserving slavery motivated Robert E. Lee and other Confederate generals to resign their U.S. Army commissions and fight for the South.
While a soldier stationed in Germany in the 1970s, I watched a German television program about the Holocaust. Later, I asked a German officer why they would air such a program and he responded, “To teach our next generation not to repeat the same mistake.”
This proposed statute is a mistake that violates the First Amendment, academic freedom and due process. Tell your legislators to vote against it!
Lew Nicholls
Greenup