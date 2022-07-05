Incongruity? I think so! This is what I would call the fireworks ordinance and the noise ordinance after the past four nights of fireworks in my neighborhood.
Some of these sent waves that rattled windows they were so loud. They are also startling and could potentially cause heart palpitations or other cardiac events in those with heart problems. And why should our veterans who served this country and fought in wars be subject to it because of someone else's lack of consideration and exercise of their so-called right?
What about dogs and cats kept outside and wildlife all terrified by these sights and sounds in our closely built neighborhoods? Fireworks have evolved and are not the fireworks of my childhood (yet sparklers and firecrackers cause serious injury still).
So Ashland City Manager and Ashland city commissioners, how much longer do we have to go through this?
The city of Huntington does not allow any consumer fireworks to be set off within city limits. Why is this not Ashland's ordinance? Are our citizens less valuable?
I do not want to hear the excuse that we do not have enough police on the force to enforce a more restrictive law ... that should never be how a law to protect the majority should be approached.
This, to me, is an excuse not to have to field complaints by the minority who wish to pursue celebrating in such a manner.
I challenge our city leaders to come up with a better solution. If you cannot see that things are out of hand — if you do not see or hear — then you must not live here. If you do have this experience, then please write your own letter or contact the city leaders.
Explosive comments rather than explosions at 2 a.m. may be what it takes now.
Lisa Bradway
Ashland