Last week, we received the Insight edition of The Daily Independent. It was so well put together and we learned so much about different places and people in our “community at large.” I am totally convinced that journalists never sleep.
It was obvious that they put a lot of hard work into the Insight edition. We loyal subscribers for more than 40 years salute you.
We appreciate your fine newspaper and “pat you on the back” not just for the Insight edition but for all the newspapers we receive in the morning.
We are lucky to have a local newspaper. Some communities are not quite as fortunate!
Kathleen Chamis
Ashland