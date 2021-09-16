What a wonderful tribute section to 9/11!
I had to leave town last week to go to my aunt’s 100th birthday celebration and family reunion, so I’ve just returned late (Tuesday) to go through my papers!
Reading the tales of various people and their accounts of that fateful day only 20 years ago — I’m not alone, but as we airlift 50,000 random people out of Afghanistan and bring them to America, it’s quite ironic.
It could be viewed as peaceful, but I’m having a hard time accepting it.
Thank you for a wonderful tribute to the history of terror from within, and I hope it doesn’t happen again; but I have my doubts.
Vincenzo Fressola, MBA
