In a recent article regarding U.S. churchgoers, it states that churchgoers are not yet attending at pre-pandemic levels and most say they value gathering with their congregation and are anxious to do so when the threat of COVID-19 ends.
Many churchgoers in the U.S. found when COVID-19 is no longer a threat to people’s health, 91% plan to attend in-person worship services at least as often as they did before the coronavirus pandemic. That’s almost 23% more than they did previously.
And, a few (1%) say that they will attend less than before or stop attending in-person services completely. They prefer the online services.
After 9/11, churches were packed. In some churches, parishioners were told there was “standing room only.” Nevertheless, they stood and worshipped without complaining. Unfortunately, a few months later, attendance dwindled. It has been said, “Your faith is according to your need.” Maybe so. And, if that is the case, some Americans would stay home on Sunday to watch their favorite football team win with no interest in church and with no pressing need in their life.
Churches will be packed once again ,but this time Americans who have been affected by COVID-19 will realize first-hand the “brevity” of life. And, since most Americans believe in the afterlife, many will realize that the best is yet to come for those who make Jesus the Lord of their life. That in itself should be enough impetus to fill the pews on Sunday in every church in America!
Kathleen Chamis
Ashland