In 1983, the Parish Hall at Calvary Episcopal Church was built.
It became the first home of the Community Kitchen, a project of the Ashland Area Ministerial Association of which Calvary remains a member. Its goal is to serve meals to those in need, regardless of age or income bracket.
The Rev. Jack Weise was rector at that time. He is quoted as saying “The goal was to provide a meal in the name of Jesus.” Later, it included five days a week and an evening meal was added.
Tuesday, Nov. 23, marked the annual Thanksgiving meal at The Neighborhood. Many guests, as always, were in attendance. The meal was “fit for a king.” Every Thanksgiving-Christmas season, my first playing engagement has always been at this event. Back in 1983, my violin students participated as well as several playing partners in spreading good cheer and holiday music to its guests. It has always been an honor and privilege to do so.
Father Weise not only taught the teachings of Jesus, but acted on them by opening the doors of the newly built Parish Hall to the Community Kitchen’s guests. My music serves as a memory to the late Father Jack Weise.
In one of his sermons, D.L. Moody is quoted as saying “I’ve never really met a Christian, but I would someday like to.” In my view, I believe he would have met one if he met Father Jack. May his memory be eternal.
Kathleen Chamis
Ashland