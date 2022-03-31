Since St. Peter’s defeated UK on the basketball court, fair-weather fans continue to rain down their flawed criticisms on coach Calipari, e.g. he doesn’t understand Kentucky, he has killed a once-elite program, stop the player-first and one-and-done crap, UK is an NBA farm team, draft picks don’t hang banners, and on and on.
If simple truth and fair-is-fair have their say. UK has not lost a drop of its blue blood under coach Calipari. He has earned and deserves to be coaching UK’s one-and-done players until his 100th birthday if he so chooses — even if, by then, he must use a walker to get around.
The naysayers apparently do not understand the fundamental purpose of amateur, team sports. Each season is a mini-version of life. It contains strife, ups and downs, learning hard lessons, disappointments and jubilation, making memories that last a lifetime, and learning to depend on and respect others (teammates).
The 2021-22 Wildcats were a most likable team and a genuine joy to watch. During games, they demonstrated their respect and happiness for each other. When a teammate excelled or failed, they would communicate their support with a hug, chest-bump, or hand-touch and when a teammate was down, they would rush to help him up.
By the final regular season game (Florida), they were already champions, thanks to Coach Calipari and his staff. I will offer this hope to the 2021-22 Wildcats: Always remember, guys, you don’t have to bring home a championship trophy to be a champion.
Shafter Bailey
Lexington