As Congress returns from its August recess, I want to be sure our community is aware of what’s going on in Washington D.C.
The House is poised to vote on President Biden’s American Families Plan. This plan will extremely benefit communities like ours and I hope everyone in our community would want to know, if they don't already.
Here are five things people in our community need to know about this plan. It:
1. Helps prescription drug costs to become lower, because Medicare will be able to negotiate drug prices.
2. Universal preschool and kindergarten will be a reality, and new parents will get 12 weeks of paid leave to help raise their newborn.
3. Provides two years of community college free of charge, allowing our children access to higher education that might otherwise be unaffordable. Biden also wants to ramp up enforcement resources to ensure the rich are actually paying taxes (more fairly).
4. Makes the child tax cut payments that started in July permanent and also makes the earned income tax credit expansion permanent — meaning families and low-income workers are getting tax cuts meant to help fight child poverty.
5. Includes much-needed improvements to our schools.
This plan is just further proof that Democrats are seeking to deliver for our communities — and I believe that many Republicans, Independents and others realize the importance of this also. I hope Congressman Hal Rogers and Congressman Thomas Massie will support what should be a bipartisan plan that will help our community so much.
Bren Martin and Jami Salisbury
Russell and Ashland