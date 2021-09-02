Some folks can’t wait for the lovely colored autumn leaves, cooler weather and cozy sweaters that fall brings. Others dread the end of summer. But, according to the YouGov poll, America's favorite season is fall. I am no different. The transition from summer to winter; however, can create mixed emotions like worry, stress and anxiety for others.
Doctors refer to this ailment as “seasonal affective disorder” or “autumn anxiety.”
And, when Americans in general know there is a potential for stress with the upcoming holidays, anxiety kicks in before the events even happen. Family issues, the opioid crisis, unemployment, natural disasters, wars, the pandemic, the economy, to name a few, can culminate into a perfect firestorm and trigger anxious thoughts.
Some take a mini vacation to soothe the soul and others just weather the storm any way they can.
In my view, as a student of the Bible for over 20 years, I have learned to live only in the “present” moment. Yesterday is gone.
The future is not here yet. But enjoying everyday life as a “gift from God” goes a long way in achieving emotional stability every day in every season. I learned my lesson from my husband’s major illness and consequently death. We have all had our share of trials and tribulations and any thinking man knows that life is a mixed bag.
But while autumn can throw us some trials, there are plenty of treats along the way always keeping in mind Psalm 118:24: “This is the day that the Lord hath made, we will rejoice and be glad in it!” (KJV) So that I do!
Kathleen Chamis
Ashland