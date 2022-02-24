Kudos to The Daily Independent’s editorial board for the “In Our View” “Civics and facts are musts.”
I agree that the state of Kentucky’s Social Studies curriculum is in need of a reboot. But contrary to Senator Max Wise, who has introduced legislation to improve Kentucky standards on the teaching of civics, perhaps only a tweak is needed. His bill allows teachers to conduct lessons on historical events while requiring lessons remain consistent with a set of American principles.
What are those principles? If those principles are based on the fallacy that Kentucky schools are teaching Critical Race Theory, then he is speaking to an unnecessary issue.
I agree that what we do need to do in Kentucky is see that our students learn about history as it was actually lived. This includes true information on slavery and not omitting details because some students may feel bad about what their ancestors have done. It also includes true information concerning the Holocaust, as well as other atrocities such as the Japanese American Internment during the 1940s.
Shielding students from these historical facts can only do harm to our society by our students not being aware of the atrocities of the past so as to not have them repeated in the future.
In some states, legislators are working to make sure that both sides of an issue are being taught if a teacher is teaching about an historical period. How does someone teach the positives of slavery? Or how does a teacher teach about the positives of the Holocaust? Really? There are no positives to slavery, internment or extermination of groups of people. Get real, Americans!
To quote from the editorial, “facts aren’t always positive or comfortable, but they can lead to improvement of a society, which should be the goal of all citizens.”
Marcia Salisbury
Ashland