On May 24, a letter I submitted supporting Gov. Andy Beshear for re-election, citing strong economic development, was published in The Daily Independent. It was noted Beshear had reached across the aisle on economics and implemented successful strategies to attract jobs to Kentucky.
On June 12, a letter to the editor submitted by Melinda Gibbons Prunty stated, “I believe the claims made by Ms. Griffith need a serious fact check.”
Here are the facts with a source included. A quick Google search shows more sources as well.
Fact one: During Beshear’s term, more than 850 private-sector new location and expansion projects and over 46,000 jobs have been created. Source: https://ced.ky.gov/Newsroom/NewsPage/20230427_KPDIPt2
Fact two: Beshear attracted the largest economic development project in the commonwealth’s history, a transformative $5.8 billion Ford investment to build two electric vehicle battery plants that will bring 5,000 good-paying jobs to Kentucky. Source: https://www.courier-journal.com/story/news/politics/2021/09/27/gov-beshear-kentucky-incentivizes-ford-south-korea-battery-park/5851302001/
Fact three: Kentucky set a new historic low unemployment rate of 3.7% in April 2023. Source: https://www.953wiki.com/news/local-news/gov-beshear-kentucky-sets-new-historic-low-unemployment-rate/
Fact four: Nearly 35,000 were provided workforce development assistance. Source: https://www.lanereport.com/165079/2023/05/4-3m-added-to-workforce-training-for-kentucky-worker-skills-upgrades/
Fact five: Kentucky has the largest Rainy Day fund ever and the first Fitch Ratings credit upgrade for Kentucky. Source: https://fox17.com/news/local/kentucky-reports-highest-budget-growth-in-31-years-governor-andy-beshear-democrat-fiscally-conscious-spending-southern-states-warren-county-minumum-wage
Fact six: Locally, Beshear, and others worked hard to secure Kentucky’s $55 million lone quarter horse track promising jobs and new businesses to our area. Source: https://www.dailyindependent.com/news/a-team-kentucky-day-revolutionary-racing-breaks-ground-in-boyd-county/article_3f483a1e-56e9-11ed-9e4c-eb54bb2cccd3.html
Fact seven: $15 million was recovered from the failed Braidy deal. Source: https://spectrumnews1.com/ky/louisville/news/2022/09/29/beshear-braidy-industries-investment-returned
I hope these sources are helpful to Ms. Prunty.
Suzanne Griffith
Westwood