Every day, we read, hear, or see something about Russia and the Ukraine. I thought I would share with your readers my experience with Ukraine. I was the Rally Master for the Berlin-Moscow-Berlin Rally in 2003 and 2004 — 1972 was the newest car allowed.
We usually had about 18 entries — many from England driving collector cars worth $1 million. From Moscow we came westbound into Ukraine. Kiev is fairly close to the border. It is a large city — almost 3 million inhabitants.
In the center of the city is a large intersection-very wide with several roads. Underneath that concrete block is a shopping center with many, many stores.
Driving west we come to Lviv — my favorite city. Lviv was conquered many, many times from nations all over and its architecture was proof. From Lviv, Poland was very close.
William B. Secrest
Argentum