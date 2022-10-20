The county clerk’s office is a vital part to county government.
The office performs many duties for the county and state: Registering motor vehicles, boats, and all trailers and campers, perfecting liens, issuing marriage licenses, recording property deeds and mortgages, collecting delinquent taxes and a host of other duties too numerous to mention.
Then there is the duty of being the chief election officer for the county. For 27 years I worked in the clerk’s office as a deputy clerk and that experience gave me the valuable knowledge to guide the office for the last 15-plus years.
There is only one candidate that has worked in the county clerk’s office for many years and has the experience needed, Kim Mullins. Let her years of experience work for you as the next county clerk.
Pat Hieneman
Retired Greenup County Clerk