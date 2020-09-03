I met Marty Gute at Armco Steel and worked a lot of shifts with him. Marty and I and another fellow would go visit the sick.
I was a new Christian so Marty was helping me on a visitation.
My wife and I would visit with Marty and his wife. What I am trying to say is I’ve known Marty for years and you couldn’t ask for a better friend.
Is Becky Miller after revenge? Becky, has anyone in your family ever married someone underage? (Guarantee there has been). My grandmother got married at age 14. Several women way back when did. Loretta Lynn did at age 13.
“Speak not evil one of another, brethren. He that speaketh evil of his brother, and judgeth his brother, speaketh evil of the law, and judgeth the law: but if thou judge the law, thou art not a doer of the law, but a judge.” (James 4:11)
So, if I was you, I would ask Marty to forgive you and say you were sorry.
Sid Wright
Catlettsburg
Ashland needs help
My wife and I had planned on returning to her hometown (Ashland) to retire. For years she’s been after me, telling me what a wonderful place it was growing up. We get The Daily Independent online and visit Ashland at least once per year to see her family and friends.
We know all the problems Ashland has economically. The crime rate and cost of living are low, all good! For a time, the city seemed to be turning a corner. Now Ashland has turned static again.
I’ve been reading on social media about an unhinged racist businesswoman, verbally attacking a group of Black business people minding their own business for no apparent reason. This encounter took place in a very public setting at Ashland’s only prominent hotel restaurant.
The next story is of an unbalanced woman, an inexperienced amateur, running for Ashland City Commission. This story is about the character assassination of a current male commissioner. Is this the publicity you want?
My first question is, why is all that’s needed is no education or a high school education, coupled with no experience, for running for commission in a city Ashland’s size? If so, is there any wonder why Ashland has such problems? Before retiring, I ran a billion-dollar company. We would have never located our corporate headquarters in Ashland because we could have never attracted the talent we needed. If you want your town to survive or grow, you must give corporate a reason to move to your town.
Ashland, you need federal help. Whether you admit it or not, your city is in dire straits. You must have a powerful and robust city commission to go and get it — people willing to step up and step out of their little tribes. It’s just that simple.
This kind of publicity you’re getting with these ridiculous, absurd stories will never allow your town to prosper. Ashland will be known for the decisions it makes in November.
Mike Strong
New Braunfels, Texas