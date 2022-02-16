After reading the letters from Randall McGlone, Sylvia McClelland-Morrison and Joe Barker, let me put a little perspective into the mix concerning gas prices, the Mueller investigation, inflation and employment.
In 1965, at age 17, I bought a 1956 Ford (standard, no A/C, no power steering, etc.). I went to work at BBF (where Starbuck’s is now) for a dollar per hour.
Regular leaded gas was 35 cents per gallon. Ethyl grade was a few cents higher. Once a service tech put free air in your tires, now it will cost $2 at an air station in self-service gas station. I probably got 12 mpg on that old Ford.
Today, a kid makes $10 per hour (McDonald’s, Burger King, etc.). As I type this, the price of gas is $3.15 per gallon. With today’s CAFE standards, cars are getting 20 mpg or more. One can see the comparison as to wages vs. gas price. The wage vs. gallon of gas is practically the same as it was in 1965, based on percentage.
Today, one is getting more bang for their bucks than ever before on a gallon of gas.
The cost of Mueller’s investigation was $3.2 million. The cost of the Benghazi attack with 10 investigations and 33 hearings was $7 million. (Trump’s golf trips (261): estimated $83 million).
In 1983, in Lebanon, a truck/car bomb went off, killing more than 240 soldiers during Reagan’s presidency — George Shultz was Secretary of State.
Why didn’t the Democrats try to crucify him like the Republicans did Hillary?
In Niger, four U.S. servicemen were killed under Trump’s presidency — where were the investigations under Secretary Rex Tillerson? Those soldiers killed in Afghanistan during the evacuation under Biden, will the Republicans try to make political hay on this tragedy? On employment, Biden’s first year created 6.6 million jobs. Trump’s first year: 2 million. ’Nuff said.
Earl Ferguson
Wurtland