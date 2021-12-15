In the Dec. 11-12 weekend edition of The Daily Independent, we read “Three Houses Down” with compassion for Mr. Herring’s dilemma. I want to assure him that “suspicious activity” is in every neighborhood. It is now a way of life the way the world stands today. It is a fact of life.
My late husband chose our neighborhood 40 years ago and we loved it. And still do. It was safe. It was quiet. We knew all our neighbors. The realization of the American dream was a reality. We all did well. But our neighborhood now has changed as well.
Fast-forward 40 years, today we all have a problem with “suspicious activity” and it’s not a matter of how to stop it, but how to deal with it.
Drugs are here to stay. I am constantly enlightening my neighbors to mind their own business, lock their doors and always keep bright lights at night around their home. If we have problems, we call the police.
Basically we are a Neighborhood Watch neighborhood now.
Mr. Herring’s nostalgia for the good ol’ days is typical for many in Ashland. And, his boyhood home where he established roots along his street is now being threatened. Many of us residents are fed up with this sort of activity in our community. But I certainly have no answer.
As for me, I will be moving to an upscale neighborhood where new homes are being built and I know all the older neighbors already. They are longtime residents and do not allow this sort of activity. How do they do it? I do not know.
Still, I will not be immune to the cause and effects of drugs in our society with deaths soaring every day like an ongoing pandemic — maybe worse than COVID-19 pandemic. Statistics are not good.
In my view, we must recognize the magnitude of the drug epidemic. But no matter what might happen, we have Christ and prayer, and will survive.
We support you, Mr. Herring. Be encouraged. I will pray for your situation in my Bible Institute with my prayer group that the Lord will resolve your situation..
Happy Holidays to you and your family!
Kathleen Chamis
Ashland