The reason that Glenn Youngkin won the governor's race in Virginia was primarily because of his education policy.
Terry McAuliffe, the Democrat's candidate, said parents should have no say in what their children are being taught. Since when, Mr. McAuliffe? Children belong to the parents, not the state! This is communism. They want control of children from birth. That's why the Democrats want the taxpayer to pay for child care so parents won't be home to teach their children. The "state" will teach them.
Americans are getting tired of the liberals in the Democrat Party and the media telling us that we are stupid and need to be told what to do, what to think, what to say, how to rear our children and what to inject into our bodies and the bodies of our children. It's understandable that we were encouraged to get vaccinated; but now we are mandated or lose our job.
Yet, those living on welfare are not mandated to get a vaccine. Neither are the thousands of illegals crossing our border. As a matter of fact, Joe Biden's Justice Department is trying to find a way to pay these illegals despite breaking the law.
It's debatable who is actually running our country. I don't believe Biden is mentally capable. But whoever it is, they are marching us toward communism. God help our children and our children's children.
Glenda Wellman Conn
Ashland