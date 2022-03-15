April is right around the corner and Easter is the “hallmark” of April with many beautiful Easter symbols that are significant for us today. It is the most important feast day in the Christian church celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
The Feast day is a movable one and always falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon of the spring equinox depending on what calendar Christians follow.
Some “table” talk for Easter dinner might include lamb, Easter bread, colored eggs, hot cross buns and of course the Easter bunny. The “egg” became a symbol of spring for our pre-Christian ancestors. It was the most startling event to see a new and live creature emerge from a seemingly dead object.
For others, it symbolizes the “rock tomb” out of which Christ emerged to the new life by the Resurrection.
Among Orthodox Christians, the faithful present each other with a crimson egg in honor of the “blood of Christ.” Others prepare and decorate eggs with many different colors. The Easter bunny who visits children on Easter morning was an invention of the German Protestants, the “Osterhare” of “Easter Hare” brought bright colored eggs and sweets to the good children in the same way Santa Claus brought gifts to well behaved children.
The popular lamb symbolizes Jesus, the “lamb of God” that embodies purity and goodness but also represents sacrifice and our “Passover lamb” according to the Bible. Sweet breads are also included on the menu along with hot cross buns and for Orthodox Christians a sweet bread is crowned with red eggs symbolizing the “blood of Christ.”
Kathleen Chamis
Ashland