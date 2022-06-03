Music programs are so vital to a child's development beginning at an early age and yet many schools across the nation due to economic strain are having to cut music programs. That's very sad and hopefully programs in the Tri-State schools will not be included in these cuts.
We are fortunate to have music programs that are all inclusive especially for students who “stand in the gap” and are really not interested in any other extracurricular activity.
Superintendents cite lack of funding as the reason some music programs are cut in their school, but parents are pushing back in light of the immense popularity of these programs among students in school.
Save the Music started in 1997 and since then it has been a struggle economically but the way has always opened to continue music programs.
Learning to play an instrument is a priceless experience. And, it lasts a lifetime.
Emphasizing the academic benefits of music in the schools is a mixed blessing opening new windows in the brain. For lower-income students who are not able to afford private lessons it is an answer to prayer both for parents and their child.
Let's hope funding will continue in our schools because as it has been said, “music is the soul's own speech.” Everything else is a bad translation.
Kathleen Chamis
Ashland