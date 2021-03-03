Wrote something on that a couple of year go,
What written then will paste again there below,
Am at age 90 and what at age 88 I once wrote,
There are minimal changes not worthy of note.
Mind and my body still in a good state of health,
I am lucky as well to be comfortable with wealth,
Married 64 years plus am still in love with my wife,
With my family and my friends I enjoy a good life.
So unless am in a deep denial as my life I review,
Not letting the old man in is so easy for me to do,
Except for COVID pandemic and political division,
I see nothing in my life that has need for revision.
Age is a happening comes with the passage of time,
An expected happening as this my writing of rhyme,
It starts at the very beginning and it stops at its end,
But what known about physics continues to extend.
Extend to another element that is ethereal to relate,
An otherworldly dimension within a Spiritual State,
In no hurry to go there but know it is getting near,
Though with my life experience of it I have no fear.
Have no fear for cannot fear what by no one known,
Except by their faith that by religion to them shown,
So life with me remains still “A” OK quite all right,
That old man syndrome for me is still far out of sight.
Tony Melli
William B Secrest
Argentum
NOTE: Secrest received this from Melli. The two were Instructor Pilots in the Air Force at Laredo AFB Texas, in the early 1960s.