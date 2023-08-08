On my way to Kroger the other day, I spotted a pickup truck with a large flag hanging off the back. This black flag had white lettering that spelled out (expletive) BIDEN."
A letter in the first word was distorted but there was no mistaking it. It is OK to dislike Biden and shout that dislike from the highest rooftop or social media platform.
This message is not all right. It is wrong. It is vulgar. It is offensive. What would the driver's mother or grandmother think? Would the driver want someone to use his name in this way? When young people see this do they think this is appropriate because an adult is doing it? Do adults realize they are role models to youth every time they act?
It saddens me that as a community we seem to have lost all respect for each other. This incivility does not bode well. We need to ensure that our differences are honored and respected.
Dave Flannery
Flatwoods