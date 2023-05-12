According to the Center for Biological Diversity, the percentage of Kentucky customers that had their power disconnected increased by 228% in 2022.
In addition, the average electric bill in Kentucky went up 17%. In the first 10 months of 2022, over 52,000 customers had their electricity cut off, according to Chris Woolery, Residential Energy Coordinator at the Mountain Association.
Despite the high disconnection rate, the Kentucky Public Service Commission has continued to approve rate hikes.
House Bill 66 was introduced during this past Kentucky legislative session to help address utility disconnections. Unfortunately, it never made it out of committee. This bipartisan bill proposed temporary moratoriums for extreme weather conditions, winter and summer temperature standards related to utility cutoffs and would have made physician-signed certificates available for persons at risk if utility service is disconnected.
It also included consumer protections allowing partial payment with a payment plan. In addition, it required waiver of termination fees, reconnection fees, late fees for customers having obtained a certificate of need and required utility companies to make reasonable efforts towards reestablishing service for customers that had service terminated after obtaining a certificate of need.
House Bill 66 included common-sense efforts to help those most in danger and in need related to utility disconnections. I hope it will be reintroduced and reconsidered during the 2024 Kentucky legislative session.
Suzanne Griffith
Westwood