Ten years ago, Democrats embraced the left-wing mob that occupied the state Capitol of Madison, Wisconsin. House speaker Nancy Pelosi praised the occupiers for an “impressive show of democracy in action” and tweeted as they assaulted the Capitol that she continued “to stand in solidarity” with the union activist. In other words, Democrats were for occupying Capitols before they were against it.
So what is the difference now? Donald J. Trump. The Democrats call the Jan. 6 action a coup. I have never seen anyone try a coup without weapons. If President Trump wanted to enact a coup, he would have declared Martial Law.
The Democrats fear Trump and his 75 million followers, who are all true Patriots, and the Democrats have wasted countless hours and millions of we the people’s money on nothing but hoaxes. And the lies the Democrats push is criminal.
About all the burning and looting all summer long, Pelosi said, “People do what people do.”
Adam Schiff said he had concrete proof that Trump colluded with the Russians (another lie). Eric Swalwell said Trump told the people who gathered at Washington, D.C. that they were going to march to the Capitol, take names and kick butt — another out and out lie.
The Democrat party deals in hate and division and the Jan. 6 incident would have never happened if not for this. The Democrat party should be held accountable for its lying to the people and twisting the truth.
Galen Vallance
Ashland