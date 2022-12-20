I’m in McAllen, Texas, for the winter but I read The Daily Independent via the Internet. It was sad to read about John W. Del Santo. I don’t remember how or when we met, but I would go into his office via the private downstairs entry door.
There had been another traffic accident death in Raceland at the U.S. 23 and Pond Run intersection and I suggested that he should have someone look at the Ohio blinker light system in South Point and why we did not have a similar system herein Kentucky. He assigned a male and female reporter who wrote a page and half about that system. He asked me about their article and I told him they came to no conclusion. He asked if I would send him my thoughts.
I had to do some research to get where I wanted to go. From the Federal Transportation Department in Ohio, I learned that a fully loaded 18-wheeler truck stops in a shorter distance than an empty truck. Why? The loaded truck's brakes actually apply braking to the tires contact with the road surface whereas the empty trucks brakes lock the wheels as there is no pressure from the tire to the surface.
With wheels locked tire rubber is being rubbed off making like rubber ball bearings so the wheel just coasts down the hill. They did give me the formula for determining braking distance down a 6% grade.
Raceland had no advance warning system. They had a yellow blinker light that came on about five seconds prior to turning red. A truck needed about 10 seconds to stop. With the Ohio system a truck could stop before the red light.
I prepared all this and sent it to John. He printed it in the editorial page and gave it a title — “7 seconds longer to live.” The present system was installed two weeks later at that intersection. There are more than 100 blinker light systems now in Kentucky.
I became familiar with the advanced blinking lights as they are numerous on U.S. 23. I was a Captain flying for Trans World Airlines. I would drive to the Columbus Airport to commute to JFK airport in New York to fly my international flights.
William B. Secrest
Argentum