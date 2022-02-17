My wife, Francie, and I have lived most of our lives in Ashland. A good deal of my professional life has been in public service. I would like to express our displeasure with the ludicrous Feb. 12 Opinion, “It’s gone and it’s not coming back.”
Armco and Ashland Oil were huge benefactors to our town. Their loss cannot be measured. The opinion writer is correct, those jobs and their benefit to our economy are not coming back. Not news to us.
The demolition of Amanda blast furnace by Cleveland Cliffs was a gut punch to our senses.
But, for years one man in Frankfort has been tireless in his support of northeastern Kentucky, Rocky Adkins, our go-to guy. A proven advocate for eastern Kentucky, he left the legislature to assist Gov. Andy Beshear as Senior Adviser.
In the middle of the pandemic, following horrific tornadoes in western Kentucky a large state contingent, led by Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman with Senior Adviser, Rocky Adkins, came to Ashland to announce $50 million in jobs and infrastructure projects that will long impact many lives here.
The opinion writer criticized Mr. Adkins for his proud references to our history of coal and steel jobs, wrongly charging that Rocky “provided false hope to the region.” In reality, Rocky subbing for the Governor, delivered this incredible financial infusion to create new jobs, and Dec. 13, 2021, will be remembered as a day that promised a brighter tomorrow.
Let’s be clear, the writer’s repugnant comments are not shared in by our citizens who rather express overwhelming gratitude for the rejuvenating assistance from Gov. Beshear at this critical time. Thank you, Gov. Beshear, Lt. Gov. Coleman, Sen. Robin Webb and our man in Frankfort, Rocky Adkins. I too loved the baleful sounds of train whistles at night.
Richard (Sonny) Martin
Ashland