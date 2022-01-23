Ashland, KY (41101)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed mostly cloudy skies and a few snow showers this afternoon. High 37F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.