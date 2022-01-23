I love reading various opinions and occasionally I even learn something new. But one thing I learn over and over is you have to search for truth. It doesn't change with opinions.
The other day, Randall McGlone stated quite a few "facts" that weren't true. First off the "Russian witch hunt" was started by the right-leaning Washington Free Beacon, not Clinton and the DNC. They wanted to help their Republican choice. They didn't stop until Trump became the nominee. Most of what went on after that also was because of the Republicans.
Second off, gas was only $2.85 locally when Joe Biden took office. I know because I got a fill-up the day before. It's only $3.09 today. That's a year later and more people escaping to the road because of cabin fever. Plus, there are actually more jobs and they pay better than ever.
I keep hearing about inflation being the worst in 41 years. The one in charge then was President Bush's father, George H.W. Bush, and there wasn't a pandemic with all its economic side effects going on. Just like Trump, Hunter Biden was never found guilty. Yet the two sides keep letting the lies fly. If anyone actually wants the facts instead of opinions like their own go to: https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/russia-probe-timeline-moscow-mueller/story?id=57427441.
Sheep always follow the shepherd they choose regardless of their clothing or whether they lead left or right. The only shepherd we were created to follow was the Lord. Anyone else is fallible. But when we give opinions as facts we help the lie spread.
I may not agree with someone. I like a good debate. But there's no point in debating a lie.
Sylvia McClelland-Morrison
Ashland