A mask does not protect anyone from COVID-19 or any other airborne disease.
COVID, like all airborne diseases, is microscopic, therefore it goes through most masks.
While working in a battery manufacturing plant in Missouri, I had to be fitted for a mask that uses screw-on canisters that used filter material to keep me from breathing in lead. If I would work in another environment I would need different canisters with a different filter material to keep me from breathing in whatever I was working in.
If a person needs a special mask to keep out lead and other hazardous materials, why do you think a dust mask will stop you from getting Covid?
In the beginning of Covid, Dr. Fauci told people on TV that mask did not work to stop Covid.
Michael W. Caudill
Ashland